Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. Gameswap has a total market cap of $12.34 million and $14,239.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars.

