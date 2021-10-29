Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.88. Approximately 277,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 331,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

About Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

