G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:WILC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.66. G. Willi-Food International has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

