FY2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised by Analyst

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $9.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.12. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.91. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $326.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 50,689 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

