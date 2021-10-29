FY2022 EPS Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.67 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in MAG Silver by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 14.1% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 55.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

