FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HealthStream, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $834.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

