FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.09.

TSE:CS opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.25. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,041 shares in the company, valued at C$860,722.16. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.61, for a total value of C$224,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,245,711.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

