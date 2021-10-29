FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issued By Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $320.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

