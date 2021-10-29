FY2021 EPS Estimates for ZTE Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ZTE in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTCOY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTCOY opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. ZTE has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.