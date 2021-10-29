FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($14.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($13.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.58.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

