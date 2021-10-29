FY2021 EPS Estimates for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Lifted by Analyst

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. William Blair has a “Buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TNET stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.09. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Olivier Kohler sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $1,011,582.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,910 shares of company stock worth $11,663,632 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

