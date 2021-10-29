FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.27.

Shares of PII opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.75. Polaris has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

In other news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 25.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $380,142,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

