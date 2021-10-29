FY2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.85. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Navient by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Navient by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Navient by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 460,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

