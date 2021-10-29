FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Boosted by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NFG opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

