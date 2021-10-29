FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Bank Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $15.17 on Friday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Bank by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 58,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

