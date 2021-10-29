FY2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $13.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $316.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

