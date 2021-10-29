FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.30. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $113.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

