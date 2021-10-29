FY2021 EPS Estimates for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Reduced by Zacks Investment Research

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 21.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 83,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.