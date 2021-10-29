FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Raised by DA Davidson

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CBU opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 22.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

