FY2021 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Reduced by Analyst

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BANF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. FMR LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 290.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 872.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BancFirst by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BancFirst by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

