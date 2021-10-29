FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Raised by Analyst

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $22.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $303.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after buying an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,140,000 after buying an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after buying an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

