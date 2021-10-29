FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Graco Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Graco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Graco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 520,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

