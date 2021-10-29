FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Davide Campari-Milano Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.32 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

