FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11. 2,453 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.