Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.12

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.12 and last traded at C$9.05, with a volume of 20155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.92.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.90. The firm has a market cap of C$857.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

