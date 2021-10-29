FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Down 6.3%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s share price was down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 31,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 888,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.13.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FREYR Battery stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

