Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.14% of Freshpet worth $80,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Freshpet by 103.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Freshpet by 79.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Shares of FRPT opened at $157.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.44. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -375.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

