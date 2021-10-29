Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Stake Increased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,490 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 7.53% of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the second quarter worth $976,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $104,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth $473,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $12.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

