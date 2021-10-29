Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.59 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

