Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

DFAT opened at $46.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94.

