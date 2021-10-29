Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $1,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $7,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $3,625,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $2,689,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth $241,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLX opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

