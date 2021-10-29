Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Schneider National by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Schneider National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

SNDR stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

