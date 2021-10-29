Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2,318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $105.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

