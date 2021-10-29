Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $398.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.35. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.50 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

