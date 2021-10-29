Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,060 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after acquiring an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after acquiring an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,240,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

