Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $431-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.98 million.Forward Air also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.340 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD traded up $4.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 217,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,224. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $89.41. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Air stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Forward Air worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

