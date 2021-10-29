Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.630-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.63-$5.73 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $101.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $79.19 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

