Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.63-$5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.630-$5.730 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.13.

FBHS stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $101.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

