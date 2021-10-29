Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) versus AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Head-To-Head Review

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Forestar Group and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Forestar Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 49.98%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.62, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than AFC Gamma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and AFC Gamma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.05 $60.80 million $1.21 16.35 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 73.85 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 7.20% 11.38% 5.61% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Forestar Group beats AFC Gamma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

