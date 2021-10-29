Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,934,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $236,788,000 after acquiring an additional 914,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.