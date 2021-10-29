Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,405,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,202,477. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

