FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 26.6% in the first quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 259,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,846,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

