FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,074 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after purchasing an additional 788,524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,783,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.23. 2,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,118. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

