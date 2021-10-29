FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock worth $13,080,178. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. 28,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.15. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

