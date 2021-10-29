FORA Capital LLC Makes New $959,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $160.07. 665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

