FORA Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.31. 5,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,333. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $153.49 and a one year high of $224.76. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

