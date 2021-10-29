Font (FONT) Price Up 12.1% Over Last Week

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $5,835.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Font has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $2.24 or 0.00003596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00050409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00236362 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00098519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

