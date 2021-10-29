Fmr LLC Sells 143,400 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 143,400 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

RXDX stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

