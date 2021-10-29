Fmr LLC Reduces Stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 217,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,010 and sold 1,380,000 shares valued at $19,300,000. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.69% and a negative net margin of 2,885.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

