Fmr LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,830 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 170.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $122,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETNB shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

